Ukraine crisis emerged after 2014 coup supported by West — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Ukraine started facing problems after the 2014 deadly coup, backed by Western handlers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a meeting with the African delegation.

"All problems of Ukraine emerged after the state, unconstitutional, armed and bloody coup in 2014, and that coup was supported by Western sponsors. They did not hesitate to talk about it and they spoke about it, even revealing how much money they had spent on preparation and implementation of that coup. Therefore, the source of power of the current rulers in Kiev is a coup d’etat," Putin said.