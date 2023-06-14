West keeps resisting fair inquiry into Nord Stream sabotage — Russian diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. Western countries keep utterly resisting a transparent international investigation into the sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the US Andrey Ledenev said on Wednesday.

"It is also useful to ponder the reasons why the collective West stubbornly refuses to launch a transparent and objective international investigation under the auspices of the UN Security Council into the terrorist attacks in the Baltic Sea. As well as to clarify the role of the United States in the incident with the pipelines, with Washington being the key beneficiary of the reshaping of the European energy market," he said, adding that high-ranking US officials have never even tried to hide their hostile posture towards Nord Stream and bluntly threatened Russia’s gas infrastructure.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the CIA warned the Kiev government not to attack the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines and tried to dissuade the Ukrainians from such a step.

Commenting on the report, the Russian diplomat pointed at the silence of the press secretaries of the White House and the State Department.

"Such a ‘restraint’ is absolutely uncommon for the officials in Washington, who tend not to miss an opportunity to spread insinuations about our country, traditionally - in the style of ‘highly likely’ accusations, without providing any evidence," Ledenev said.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" that took place on three lines of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Swedish seismologists registered two explosions that occurred on September 26 near the pipeline route. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case over charges of international terrorism.