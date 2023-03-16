Serbia not to join ‘illegal’ sanctions against Russia, says forum

BELGRADE, March 16. Western sanctions against Russia are not based on international law, so Serbia should not join them, the Belgrade Forum for the World of Equals, an organization bringing together influential Serbian diplomats, political analysts, military and medics, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Serbia cannot impose sanctions against Russia against the will of its people just because this is in the interests of leading Western countries - members of the EU and NATO. The sanctions against Russia are not based on international law, they were not adopted by the UN Security Council, the only agency that has the right to do so," organization’s sources said.

"Therefore, these sanctions are unilateral and illegal. In spite of enormous pressure, three quarters of the world community refused to adopt sanctions against Russia, including all countries with growing economic and political might, such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and many others," the organization said.

The Belgrade Forum for the World of Equals also notes that any demand for Serbia to impose sanctions against Russia "should be characterized as an absolutely inadmissible interference in the issue of sovereignty and independence and be strongly rejected."

In the current conditions of Western pressure on Russia, there are "no elementary conditions for a fundamental, honest and long-lasting decision on the status of Kosovo and Metohija," it stressed. Within this context, the Belgrade Forum for the World of Equals emphasizes the importance of following the Serbian Constitution and UN Security Council Resolution 1244 on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.