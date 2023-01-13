Diplomat slams Moldovan intel chief’s remark on Russia's imminent 'attack'

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Remarks by Moldovan Security and Intelligence Service Director Alexandru Musteata about an imminent Russian attack run counter to official statements by Chisinau’s authorities, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"The Moldovan authorities, including the president and the parliament chair, as well as the leaders of NATO and Moldova’s neighboring countries, made contradicting statements at the same time as [this] remark," the diplomat noted.

"The position of high-ranking officials usually implies that they should be responsible about making public statements," Polishchuk emphasized.

In an interview with the TVR Moldova television channel in December 2022, Musteata pointed to "the high risk" of the Russian armed forces carrying out an offensive in 2023 in order to reach Transnisrtria. However, the Security and Intelligence Service issued a statement two hours later, saying that the director’s statement had been misinterpreted.