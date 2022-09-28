Zaporozhye Region Administration head asks Putin to incorporate region in Russia

MELITOPOL, September 28. /TASS/. Head of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky signed a proposal for Russian President Vladimir Putin to incorporate the region in the Russian Federation. A copy of the document was obtained by TASS.

The document underscores that the people made their choice during the referendum, deciding to "put an end to the alien values and to reconcile with its home harbor - Russia." The document is dated September 28.

Earlier, Balitsky told reporters that, according to the referendum outcome, the region has de-facto separated from Ukraine and filed an accession request to Russia.