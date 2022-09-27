Medvedev relied on war doctrine when talking about possible nuclear strike — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. When speaking about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev referred to doctrinal documents, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday when asked whether Medvedev’s statements represented Russia’s official position.

"He referenced our doctrinal documents. That is why it is sufficient to mention the relevant provisions of the [nuclear] doctrine here," Peskov said.

Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel earlier that Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons, if needed, in case it or its allies come under attack. He also stressed that Moscow would do everything to prevent nuclear weapons from being used by neighbors hostile to it, "such as Nazi Ukraine, which is directly governed by NATO countries,". Russia will have to respond, if threats go beyond a certain threshold, he stated.