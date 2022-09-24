West’s conduct towards Russia is blatant racism, Lavrov says

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The Western countries’ actions against Russia are sheer racism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Saturday after participating in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Well, but the West’s actions - when instantly, at the drop of a hat, everyone began to ban everything Russian and to incite domestic Russophobia - merely show that this is racism, which, as it turns out, has not vanished anywhere. It is no longer latent, but already blatant racism, and it is being propagated," he pointed out.