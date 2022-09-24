Kherson Region resumes voting at referendum to join Russia on time — elections officials

KHERSON, September 24. /TASS/. The Kherson Region started voting at referendum to join Russia on time and regional elections commission officials went out on voting routes, Marina Zakharova, chairwoman of the Kherson Region elections commission, told reporters on Saturday.

"The second day of voting in the Kherson Region began on time. At 8 am, all 198 precinct election commissions went out on their routes. We have sufficient support from the security services," she said.

The election commission expects the turnout on the second day of the voting in the referendum for the Kherson Region to reunite with Russia to be as large as it was on Friday, when 11.31% of voters cast their ballots.

Referendums to join Russia as a federation constituent kicked off on September 23 in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. They will last through September 27. For security reasons, until Monday these regions will hold the voting in the areas near homes and by sending election officials going door to door, rather than at polling stations.