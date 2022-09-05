Offline contacts with US authorities reduced to minimum at US’ initiative — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Offline contacts between Russian embassy employees and US officials have been reduced to minimum at Washington’s initiative, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta, which came out on Monday.

"Contacts with the White House and the Department of State are sparse. Offline contacts have been reduced to minimum. American officials are ready to meet with us only on those matters that are in Washington’s interest," he said.

When asked if it is difficult to organize the work of the embassy in the current conditions, Antonov noted that Russian diplomats have to work in a difficult environment. "The atmosphere of relations is toxic. Here, they are doing everything they can to demonstrate us that we are outcasts. They are seeking to suffocate us with large-scale sanctions. Naturally, it is telling on the embassy’s work," he stressed.