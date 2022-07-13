Kaliningrad Region to study EC’s transit guidance — authorities

KALININGRAD, July 13. /TASS/. Wordings of the transit guidance posted by the European Commission will be studied in Kaliningrad before making conclusions, head of press service of the regional government told TASS on Wednesday.

"We consider necessary to study wordings and provisions of the just published document before making conclusions," Dmitry Lyskov said.

The European Commission released earlier on Wednesday the guidance on sanctions against Russia, indicating that rail transit to Kaliningrad is allowed with certain conditions.

Lithuania halted the transit of Russian goods under sanctions to the Kaliningrad Region on June 18.