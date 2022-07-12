Putin, Tokayev confirm intention to strengthen allied relations between two states

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian and Kazakh presidents, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, confirmed their intention to strengthen allied relations between the two countries in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said in a statement following the talks.

"Relevant issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed in the wake of agreements reached at the top-level Russian-Kazakh talks in St. Petersburg on June 17. The intention to further strengthen the strategic partnership and alliance of the two countries, to consistently implement particular projects in the trade-economic and energy areas was confirmed," the statement said.

Previously Putin and Tokayev had a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 17. They also participated in a plenary session of the forum on the same day.