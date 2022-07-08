Over 500 captured Azov militants suspected of war crimes in DPR

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. More than 500 captured militants of Ukraine’s Azov nationalist battalion and other armed groups are facing criminal proceedings in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on suspicion of war crimes, a DPR law enforcement source told TASS on Friday.

"DPR law enforcement bodies have launched criminal cases against over 500 members of Azov and other armed groups, who surrendered at Azovstal and in other areas," he said. "All case files will be submitted to the court to be heard on merits, once the republic’s prosecutors prepare indictments."

The militants are accused of being a member of an illegal armed group, mercenarism and attempts to overthrow the DPR government.

The battle of Mariupol began on February 25. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported on May 20 that the Russian troops had fully liberated the territory of the Azovstal steel plant held by the Ukrainian military.