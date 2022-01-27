Kremlin spokesman commends Normandy Four advisors’ meeting in Paris

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he views the outcome of the Normandy Four political advisors’ meeting in Paris positively.

"Nobody actually expected or could have expected any breakthrough understandings or actions [from the recent meeting," the spokesman told journalists Thursday.

However, in his opinion, "it is quite good that the participants seek to bring their understanding of the contents of the Minsk Agreements to a common denominator."

"Although, it’s quite paradoxical. You see, the languages in this text are not convoluted, they are extremely specific, clear, and were formulated to rule out double understanding," Peskov noted.

"Of course, we have yet to analyze, how we ended in a situation when several sides — participants to the Minsk [negotiations] process — have a different understanding of extremely clear and precise language," the spokesman said. "But there is a silver lining: it is good that they seek to find a single understanding."

The meeting of Normandy Four political advisors took place on January 27 in Paris and lasted for eight and a half hours. After the meeting, Russian Presidential Administration deputy head Dmitry Kozak, who led the Russian delegation, said that "there is nothing to brag about." The next round of consultations is expected to take place in two weeks in Berlin.