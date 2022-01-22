Deployment of Russian military bases to Venezuela impossible under its constitution -envoy

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The deployment of Russian military bases is impossible in Venezuela in conformity with that country’s constitution, Russia’s Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said on Saturday.

"As far as Russian military bases are concerned, it is obvious. Just look at Venezuela’s constitution, which unambiguously states that there cannot and must not be any military bases on its territory," he said on the YouTube channel Soloviev.Live.

"Why were the Americans frightened by this answer [of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov that Russian military infrastructure could be deployed to Venezuela or Cuba] is not surprising," he added.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that the biggest threat for the US is "to have independent countries here, close by, to the south of the Mexican border, which have the right to choose who they will cooperate with and how."

"The fact is that the Americans want to see here just those governments, and not only here, that obey them, but not those that make decisions on their own," he concluded.

Earlier, when asked in an interview with RTVI whether the potential deployment of Russian military infrastructure, for example, to Venezuela or Cuba was under consideration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that he did not want to "confirm anything," but added that he would "not rule anything out either.".