EU’s participation in Russia’s talks with US, NATO to have no added value — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The European Union’s participation in Russia’s negotiations with the United States and NATO on security guarantees would have no added value, Russia’s permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov told an online briefing on Tuesday.

Delaying Nord Stream 2 is not problem for Russia, but for European consumers — official

"It would have no added value," he said when asked if the EU’s participation in such talks would be expedient.

Chizhov explained that the EU was not a military alliance, while Russia’s proposals were addressed to NATO, to which many EU countries were affiliated.

"The main focus of our proposals is on military security, such as the non-deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles. Is it the European Union that is deploying them? The European Union is not a military bloc," he stressed.

"We are not against the European Union’s backup role in these organizations (NATO and the OSCE — TASS). Moreover, I would like to see the EU countries that are NATO members make a collective contribution to NATO’s common stance," Chizhov said. "But forcing the EU to become a military block on the basis of our proposals is possibly not on our plans, either."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that Russian-US consultations on security guarantees would take place in Geneva on January 10. As far as Russia-NATO consultations on security guarantees are concerned, Ryabkov said they would be held in Brussels after a meeting of Moscow and Washington representatives.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17 made public drafts of a treaty with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member countries. They were handed to the US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on December 15.