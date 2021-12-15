Russia aims to publicly discuss proposals made to US on security guarantees — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 15. / TASS /. Russia intends to publicly discuss its proposals made to the US on security safeguards, since this issue is crucial for Moscow, Aide to the President Yury Ushakov stated on Wednesday following the talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"Our concrete proposals were handed over by the Russian Foreign Ministry to the US envoys today, everything is going to be considered. Of course, we will be ready to discuss them publicly, without holding anything back, as this issue is extremely important for Russia, for ensuring its security. We are going to do this publicly," the Kremlin aide noted.

According to Ushakov, "the foreign ministry and other departments will provide relevant explanations relating to this issue, and the president will definitely address it." "We have just submitted our specific proposals to the US. As soon as we receive the response, we will discuss it, including publicly," the Kremlin aide said.

Ushakov mentioned that today, the package of Moscow’s proposals was handed over to Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, who was holding talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

The Kremlin aide also said that Ryabkov will represent Moscow during talks with Washington on security guarantees. "In our country, Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov is engaged in the strategic dialogue with the US. Obviously, he will resume discussing this issue with the Americans," Ushakov said.

"By the way, today, I am also going to talk over the phone with one of the leaders of the US administration on this issue," the Kremlin aide said without revealing who he would be speaking to. "I cannot say his name, there is an agreement. I do not want to let my colleagues down, it will be a closed conversation," Ushakov explained.