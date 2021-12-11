UK Foreign Secretary’s words about Russian aggression misleading - embassy in London

LONDON, December 12. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ remarks about alleged Russian aggression, as they mislead the public, Russia’s embassy in London said in a statement on Saturday.

"The overuse of the term ‘Russian aggression’ is particularly evident and deliberate, highlighting British G7 presidency’s obsession with finding a common cause for ‘a show of unity’. The repeated accusation itself is a cause for concern, as it misleads the followers," the embassy said.

"It is important to reiterate that "the eventual Russian aggression against Ukraine" is a bogus slogan, which the British politicians and loyal media seem to pull out of their hats one time too many," the statement says.

The Russian diplomats pointed out that "while Russia does not have a slightest intension to attack Ukraine," the situation in that country "is indeed getting more explosive, with the irresponsible and unreserved military support some NATO countries and the UK in particular are giving to Kiev."

The embassy highlighted that "the UK armed forces who are aggressively advanced towards our borders in Poland and Estonia and the UK military chiefs are openly stating their intent to achieve some sort of military presence in the Arctic."

"No wonder there is no advance in peace settlement in Donbass, which is apparently of no interest to the West," the diplomats added, emphasizing that Moscow has made numerous offers to NATO on ways to decrease tensions. The G7 forum could be an opportunity to discuss them, but so far we hear nothing but aggressive slogans."

G7 foreign ministers are meeting in Liverpool on Saturday and Sunday. Speaking about its goals, Truss called for "a show of unity against global aggressors". According to the Foreign Office and the US Department of State, the foreign ministers will touch upon relations with China and Russia as well as the Western Balkans, Myanmar, Ethiopia, and the Iran nuclear deal.