Russia, Serbia develop cooperation in military sphere, Putin says

SOCHI, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the development of cooperation between Moscow and Belgrade in the military sphere during talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday.

"We regularly hold joint drills, develop interaction along the lines of power structures, defense ministries, general staff," the Russian head of state said.

In Putin’s opinion, "this, undoubtedly, benefits both countries."

He noted that the representatives of Serbia’s military are being trained at Russian universities.

Moscow and Belgrade regularly hold joint military exercises. In October, the Slavic Shield joint Russian-Serbian military exercise took place when a Pantsir-S air defense system was deployed at a Serbian base. The Bars 2021 joint tactical air drills were conducted at the same time. Russia and Serbia also have a number of contracts on deliveries of military equipment.