Putin draws attention to harsh treatment of migrants by Polish border guards

MOSCOW, November15./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention to the brutal treatment of migrants by Polish border guards on the border with Belarus, the Kremlin press service reports.

The presidents "touched upon the situation on the border of Belarus with countries of the European Union. In particular, the Russian president drew attention to the extremely harsh treatment of refugees by Polish border guards," it said.

"After giving an update on his contacts on the migrant crisis with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin emphasized the expediency of discussing the problems that have emerged directly between the leadership of EU countries and Belarus," the press service added.

It was reported earlier on Monday, that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a 50-minute-long phone call, discussing ways to resolve the migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with the European Union. Several days ago, Putin expressed hope that this conversation would eventually take place.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told journalists that Putin and Lukashenko stay in constant touch and exchange all necessary information. Besides, last week the Russian leader also had a phone call with Merkel.

EU countries accuse Minsk of the deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the blame for this situation rests on Western countries because people are fleeing their countries gripped by hostilities provoked by their actions.