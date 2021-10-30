No Lavrov’s meetings with US delegation in Rome scheduled — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has no meetings with members of the US delegation on his schedule of the G20 summit in Rome, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Saturday.

"Our US colleagues are not mentioned in the schedule," she told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

Zakharova added that on Sunday, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and participate in G20 events.

The diplomat added that "no substantial discussions" about gas issues were held during Lavrov’s Saturday meetings.