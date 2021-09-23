Russian, US consultations on strategic stability to be held on September 30 — source

MOSCOW, September 23. / TASS /. Russian-American negotiations on strategic stability will take place on September 30 in Geneva, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"A new round of consultations on strategic stability will be held on September 30 in Geneva," a source noted, answering the relevant question.

The first in-person round of Russian-American consultations on strategic stability in 2021 took place in July at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the United States of America to the United Nations Office in Geneva. The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, while the US delegation was headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.