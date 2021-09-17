Putin expects proactive attitude from Russian nationals during legislative election

MOSCOW, September 17./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who voted online on Friday, expects that Russians will be active during the 2021 parliamentary elections.

"Generally, I count on your proactive attitude. Make your choice," Putin urged the Russian people.

Video footage on Rossiya-24 television showed the president sitting down to his computer in the office to take part in the voting. After the procedure was completed, the words "Thank you, your vote has been counted" appeared on the screen. After that, the president addressed Russia.

Putin said that he discharged his civic duty online "in conditions of sanitary restrictions, quarantine." "This system of voting is applied in many countries of the world, and it has been repeatedly used in Moscow. This time, citizens in seven regions of the Russian Federation can use this service," the president explained.