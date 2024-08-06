Russian troops liberate Timofeyevka community in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Timofeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Timofeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations and gained more advantageous positions," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 120 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck four Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 120 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the 36th marine infantry, 117th and 129th territorial defense and 1st special operations brigades in areas near the settlements of Stetskovka and Miropolye in the Sumy Region, Ryasnoye, Volchansk and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, two pickup trucks, two 152mm D-20 howitzers and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 370 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West took better positions and inflicted roughly 370 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 43rd and 116th mechanized, 77th airmobile, 110th and 115th territorial defense brigades near Sinkovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 370 personnel, five motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery gun, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and two British-made 105mm L119 artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 520 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 24th, 54th and 72nd mechanized, 5th, 10th and 80th assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, Ivanopolye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Ostroye and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 520 personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and two 152mm D-20 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center strikes six Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center struck six Ukrainian army brigades and repelled three enemy counterattacks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 32nd, 100th and 117th mechanized, 142nd infantry and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Novgorodskoye, Vozdvizhenka, Grodovka and Tarasovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd and 151st mechanized and 95th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 355 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 355 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 105 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 105 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. They repulsed two counterattacks by the Ukrainian army’s 108th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 105 personnel, a tank, nine motor vehicles, three Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery guns and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wipes out two Ukrainian ammo depots over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots and inflicted roughly 65 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault, 124th territorial defense and 37th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 personnel, four motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and two field ammunition depots, it specified.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets at airfield over past day

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets at an airfield over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29s at their airfield and a P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radar and struck armament and ammunition depots, massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 127 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 51 Ukrainian UAVs, six HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 51 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six US-made HIMARS rockets and 51 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 635 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 29,235 unmanned aerial vehicles, 561 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,776 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,396 multiple rocket launchers, 12,904 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,419 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.