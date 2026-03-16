Russia ready to work with Namibia on equipping its military — envoy

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia has expressed readiness to assist and cooperate with Namibia in all respects regarding equipping the African country’s Armed Forces with modern weapons and military hardware, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, who heads the Russian part of the Russian-Namibian Intergovernmental Commission, said.

"The Russian side confirms its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in equipping the Armed Forces of the Republic of Namibia with modern weapons and military equipment," Trutnev said at a meeting of the Russian-Namibian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

According to the official, Russia has confirmed readiness to organize comprehensive maintenance for Russian-made equipment previously delivered to Namibia.