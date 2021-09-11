Lavrov, Qatar’s top diplomat to discuss situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with Qatar’s top diplomat Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Moscow on Saturday. The Qatari foreign minister is currently on a working visit to Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier at a briefing that the parties planned to compare their positions on regional and international issues, focusing on the need to find political and diplomatic solutions to conflicts in the Middle East, particularly in light of developments in Afghanistan. The two countries’ foreign ministers will also pay attention to the development of bilateral relations in various fields.

Russia and Qatar are engaged in active dialogue not only on regional and international issues but also on bilateral cooperation. The two countries’ leaders maintain trusted relations. In June, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani took part via video link in the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum where Qatar had been invited as a guest country. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after the event that Moscow was ready to welcome Qatar’s emir as soon as the coronavirus situation allowed. Qatar’s Ambassador to Moscow Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in turn, told TASS that the emir would be glad to see Russian President Vladimir Putin in his country at any time.

The two countries established constructive cooperation in preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar in 2022.