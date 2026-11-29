MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Any official presence of regular NATO troops on Ukrainian soil would increase risks of direct military confrontation between the alliance and Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued in an article for Vedomosti.

He referred to the decisions taken by the Coalition of the Willing before the latest round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi to begin exercises of a "contingent of the multinational force for Ukraine" from November 9-22, along with the EU Council's move to station part of staff of the current EU Military Assistance Mission directly on Ukrainian territory.

"Clearly, an official presence of regular NATO forces on Ukrainian territory would dramatically increase the risk of direct military confrontation between the alliance and Russia," Lavrov warned.