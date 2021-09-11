Electric buses in Moscow important for ecology, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The launch of electric buses in Moscow is important from the point of view of ecological standards, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin held on Moscow City Day.

"As it is known, Moscow is in first place in Europe in terms of the number of electric buses. This is very important not only in order to brag about it but it is above all important from the point of view of ensuring the necessary ecological standards," the head of state emphasized.

He noted that Moscow is a large industrial and transportation hub. "I know that your team pays due attention to these issues," Putin added.