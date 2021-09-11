Russia to retain leadership in rhythmic gymnastics, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks that Russia has retained leadership in rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics, "it was, is, and will be."

"As for Russia’s leadership in rhythmic gymnastics, in our view, it has been retained. We are absolutely confident about this: it was, is, and I hope, I am sure, will be in the future," Putin said to Olympic athletes during the state award ceremony in the Kremlin.

According to the president, the Tokyo Olympics demonstrated the great potential of Russian athletes. He gave high marks to the results in synchronized swimming, wrestling, fencing, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, boxing. The president also mentioned the gold in track and field noting a difficult period for the Russian team. "We are sure it will be over soon and the Russian representatives of this sports discipline will again become leaders. As I said already, they will return with triumph just like men’s and women’s gymnastics teams," the president concluded.

He wished the athletes success and good health. "I am positive that this determination, the intent to achieve a result will be retained and implemented in the future. I congratulate you once again on outstanding victories and well-deserved awards," the president concluded.

On August 7, Dina Averina took the individual all-around silver at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, scoring 107.650 points overall, with her sister Arina Averina coming fourth (102.100). The gold was grabbed by Israel’s Linoy Ashram despite a mistake in her ribbon routine. Later, the Russian Olympic Committee sent an inquiry to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on the situation with judging in the finals. On August 19, the FIG rhythmic gymnastics technical committee called the judging at the Olympics unbiased and fair.