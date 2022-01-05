Kazakh president accepts government’s resignation — decree

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday accepted the resignation of the country’s government, which will continue performing its duties until a new cabinet of ministers is formed.

A presidential decree, published on Wednesday, says that "in accordance with Article 70 of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I hereby resolve to accept the resignation of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

"Smailov Alikhan Askhanovich is to be vested with interim duties of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan," it says.

In accordance with the document, government members will continue their duties until a new government is formed.