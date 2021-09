NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 14. /TASS/. Russia possesses unique weapons and military hardware, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"As for the defense capacity in general, much has been done to equip the army and the navy with state-of-the-art weapons and hardware," he said at a meeting with the government and leaders of the United Russia party.

According to the Russian president, Russian-made weapons and combat vehicles are unique in many ways and "the whole world knows it.".