Putin not planning to attend online COVID-19 summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to take part in the online global COVID-19 summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The president does not plan to attend this summit. The level of our participation will be determined through diplomatic channels," he said.

The White House confirmed on Saturday that Biden would organize an online COVID-19 summit on the UN General Assembly sidelines on September 22. Peskov earlier said that the Kremlin had received the summit invitation from the US.