Putin thanks Russians for proactive attitude at Duma elections

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 20./TASS/. At a meeting with the chief of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the Russian people for their trust and proactive attitude during the 2021 parliamentary elections.

"I want to say words of special gratitude to the Russian public. To thank you for our trust, dear friends, for your proactive attitude. Indeed, the turnout of 51%, higher than 51%, is much higher than slightly over 47% at the previous elections," Putin stressed.

This result shows people’s "responsible approach" to the formation of the State Duma, Putin said. "Stability in the country, Russia’s prosperity and progress really depend on its work," the president said.

He also stressed that all staff of the election commissions at various levels "used to the full their knowledge and experience, were scrupulous in the discharge of their duties". "I want to thank you all for that," Putin summed up.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters went to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.