Putin hopes legislators will do their utmost to rise to voters' expectations

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the members of the newly-elected State Duma will do their utmost to rise to their voters' expectations.

"I do hope that the members of the 8th State Duma from different political parties, who will take seats on Russia's highest representative body of state power, will do their utmost to rise to the trust of their voters," Putin said at a meeting with the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova on Monday.

"We have one common goal: the prosperity of Russia and its citizens," Putin concluded.

The elections of the 8th State Duma lasted for three days - September 17, 18 and 19. Alongside the elections of the lower house of parliament on the single voting day, the heads of nine regions and 39 regional legislatures were elected.