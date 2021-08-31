Moscow hopes UNSC will consider Russia’s, China’s concerns on Afghanistan — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow expects its Western partners in the UN Security Council to take into account Russia’s and China’s concerns regarding the situation in Afghanistan more carefully, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Tuesday.

She noted that Russia and China could not support the UN Security Council resolution on Afghanistan prepared by the United States, the UK and France. "We hope that [our] Western partners will take into account the concerns of their counterparts in the Council on the Afghan issue more attentively in the future. We proceed from the premise that maintaining the Security Council’s unity on the Afghan settlement process is a priority at this stage, which is very important for the country and the entire region," the diplomat noted.