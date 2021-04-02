Europe turns a blind eye to disgraceful segregation policy in Baltics, Ukraine — diplomat

"We undoubtedly could not but draw the attention of the [UN Human Rights] Council [at the 46th session] to the inadmissible situation for the 21st century when European countries that suffered from the ideology of fascism are turning a blind eye to the disgraceful policy of outright segregation based on the principle of ethnic and religious affiliation pursued by the Baltic states and Ukraine," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out.

Russia jointly with the states that are parties to the Non-Aligned Movement raised before the UN Human Rights Council the pressing issue of the illegitimate nature and the negative effect of unilateral coercive measures, including in the context of Ukraine’s water blockade of Crimea, on human rights, he stressed.

The 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council was held online in Geneva on February 22 - March 24, 2021.