Russia, Israel hold similar positions on political solutions in Syria, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that Moscow and Tel Aviv hold similar positions on the need to resolve the Syria conflict through political process.

"As far as Syria is concerned, we share the position on the need to resolve it through political methods based on the principles enshrined in Resolution 2254 of the United Nations Security Council. We reaffirmed our principled support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the minister said at a news conference after the talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, held in Moscow on Wednesday.

Lavrov said that he had informed the Israeli counterparts about Russia’s efforts in the Astana format, as well as through other channels, to help resolve various aspects of the crisis.

"We particularly focused on the importance we place on enhancing the Constitutional Committee’s work and briefed them of the steps we have taken so that the upcoming sixth session of the Constitutional Committee’s Small Body could be productive," the minister noted.

"Also, we spoke about the need to help overcome the humanitarian crisis in Syria, where the infrastructure has been destroyed and where the population is suffering very seriously under the stranglehold of the sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western countries," Lavrov emphasized.