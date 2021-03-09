Putin to discuss Far East, Arctic development with Cabinet on Wednesday

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference meeting with the government to discuss the socioeconomic development of the Far East and the Arctic Region on Wednesday, March 10, the Kremlin’s press service says on Tuesday.

"On March 10, Vladimir Putin will hold the ordinary meeting with Russian Cabinet members in the videoconference mode," the press service says.

Discussion of the socioeconomic development of the Far East and the Arctic Regions will be the key topic of the meeting, the Kremlin adds. Minister for Far East and Arctic Development Alexei Chekunkov will make a report. Certain current issues will also be considered, the press service informs.