Russia is ready to help Europe fight against terrorism — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to extend a helping hand to the European countries in the struggle against terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"As for Russia's cooperation with the European countries in the struggle against terrorism, of course we are prepared to consider the possibility of providing the necessary assistance via the agencies concerned," she said.

"Let me remind you that Russia for many years urged its partners in the international community to vigorously consolidate efforts in the struggle against this common evil," Zakharova stated.

A string of terrorist attacks has taken place in Europe since the end of October, when a Tunisia-born young man armed with a knife attacked parishioners at the Basilica of Notre Dame de Nice, killing three. On the same day, police in Avignon shot down a man who was threatening passers-by with knife. Two weeks before that a radical Islamist killed a school teacher who earlier showed his students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. On the evening of November 2, several armed terrorists opened shooting in Vienna, killing five. It remains unclear whether these terrorist attacks were interrelated.