Russian embassy in Vienna lowers flag in solidarity with Austrians

VIENNA, November 3. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Austria lowered its flag on Tuesday to show solidarity with the Austrian people mourning victims of the terror attack in Vienna.

"In solidarity with the Austrian people, the flag by the Russian embassy in Vienna is lowered. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families," the embassy informed via Twitter.

On Tuesday, Austria declared a three-day mourning for victims of the terror attack in Vienna.

In Vienna on Monday night, a string of shootings broke out at six locations, among them the site where the central synagogue is situated. Four people were killed and 15 were wounded, including one police officer. One of the attackers was shot by the police. According to law enforcement officials, the shooting was carried out by several heavily-armed gunmen. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer labelled the attack an act of terrorism. Residents were recommended to stay indoors and avoid public places.