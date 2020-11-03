Natives of Balkan countries, North Caucasus detained in Austria — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Natives of some Balkan countries and the North Caucasus have reportedly been detained in Austria following Monday’s terrorist attack in the country’s capital of Vienna, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky told Rossiya-1’s 60 Minutes TV show on Tuesday.

"There have been reports of numerous detentions not only in the capital but also in a number of other Austrian cities," he pointed out. "According to some reports, there are a number of natives of Balkan countries, Muslim countries and the North Caucasus among those detained. No details are available at the moment," the envoy added.

On Monday night, shootings took place at six locations in Vienna, leaving four dead and 15 injured. According to law enforcement agencies, several heavily armed gunmen were involved in the shootings, one of whom was killed by police officers. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the incident as a terrorist attack.