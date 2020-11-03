Two individuals detained over Vienna attack, media report

VIENNA, November 3. /TASS/. Two individuals were detained on Tuesday during a special operation in the Austrian city of St. Polten in the State of Lower Austria over attacks in Vienna, the Austria Press Agency reported citing a police source.

According to the source, special forces jointly with the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (counterintelligence) also conducted searches of two houses in the city.

In Vienna on Monday night, shooting occurred at six locations, including a site near a synagogue. Three people were killed, 17 were wounded, including one police officer. One of the shooters was shot and killed by police, he was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia). As the police reported, the shooting was initiated by several well-armed men.

Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called the attack a terrorist act. Residents were recommended to avoid public places. A large-scale special operation on search and apprehension of perpetrators and possible accomplices is underway in the city.

On December 29, 2014, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Islamic State - IS - (before 2014 - the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIS) a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.