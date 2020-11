Death toll after shooting in Vienna increases to three

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to the Austrian president and chancellor following a terror attack in Vienna, the Kremlin reported Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, offering condolences in light of the tragic consequences of the terror attack in Vienna," the press service noted.