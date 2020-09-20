Russia to continue efforts for preserving Iran nuclear deal - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia will continue efforts to ensure that the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program remain in place and are implemented, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"The efforts on preserving and ensuring sustainable implementation of the JCPOA will continue," the ministry emphasized. "The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 remains unchanged and the commitments arising from it must be fulfilled in the initially agreed mode and volume on the basis of the reciprocity principle by all states," it said.