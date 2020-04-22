Russia to help Belarus fight coronavirus epidemic

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia will be providing assistance to Belarus in fighting the coronavirus epidemic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Wednesday.

"We, as before, will be providing the required assistance and aid to the fraternal people of the Republic of Belarus," the vice premier said.

In particular, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko called up his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Karanik on April 21. Both health ministers discussed the tactic of treating coronavirus patients and agreed to continue interaction, the vice premier informed.

"No additional requests were received," she added.

Also, on April 5, Russia repatriated 10 Belarusian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan. One of them was in a severe form and received required medical assistance on the territory of Russia. Now he and other Belarusian citizens have been sent home in a satisfactory condition, Abramchenko said.

