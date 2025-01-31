Russia hopes Gaza truce to result in lasting settlement — ambassador to Israel

TEL AVIV, January 31. /TASS/. Moscow anticipates that the temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will pave the way for a lasting settlement between the conflicting parties, according to Anatoly Viktorov, the ambassador to Tel Aviv, who spoke with TASS.

"We expect that this temporary ceasefire will lead to a sustainable peace settlement and create conditions for addressing the root causes of the confrontation," he stated. "We hope that the commitments made by both parties will be upheld and that all humanitarian plans will be executed," he added, emphasizing that "this is of utmost importance."

He also noted that Moscow "welcomed the agreement reached between Israel and the radical Palestinian Hamas movement regarding the ceasefire in Gaza and the resolution of humanitarian issues."