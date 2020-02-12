Bargaining impossible over Crimea, Kremlin says

Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. There can be no bargaining over Crimea, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, when asked if Moscow could return control over the Russian-Ukrainian border in Donbass to Kiev to make sure that Ukraine resumed water supplies to Crimea.

Peskov pointed out that Crimea was a Russian region where water was supplied in accordance with development programs. "If there are any initiatives concerning additional water supplies, perhaps commercial ones, they could be considered," the Kremlin spokesman added.