Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy

KIEV, February 5. /TASS/. Ukraine is incapable of setting up work of public authorities in Crimea even if Russia voluntarily agrees to hand the peninsula over, permanent representative of the Ukrainian president for Crimea Anton Korinevich said Wednesday.

"If the aggressor - the Russian Federation - tomorrow leaves Crimea, the Ukrainian state is not ready. It should be ready but what we see now is that we still need to keep working," he told Ukrinform news agency, responding to a question whether Kiev is ready to realize a plan to retake the peninsula.