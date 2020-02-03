Zelensky’s approval rating nosedives below 50%, poll indicates

KIEV, February 3. /TASS/. For the first time, domestic public opinion of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has plummeted below 50%, indicates a survey carried out by the Social Monitoring Center and Alexander Yaremenko Institute for Social Research.

According to the research, Zelensky earned the trust of 49.4% of the Ukrainians surveyed. Of them, 20.7% fully trust him, while another 28.7% say they somewhat trust him.

About 40% of those polled said they had no faith in the president. As many as 20.5% have no trust in him whatsoever, while 18.8% tended not to trust him. The other surveyed people were undecided.

The prime minister’s score was worse than President Zelensky’s rating. As many as 68.3% Ukrainians viewed the government led by Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk negatively, according to the poll, while 65.5% do not trust the prime minister in particular.

The parliament gets almost the same level of disapproval, with 68.5% of the Ukrainians surveyed saying they have no trust in the Verkhovna Rada, and 52.6% of them have no faith in its Speaker Dmitry Razumkov.

The survey was carried out on January 24-28 in all regions of Ukraine with the exception of the territories not under Kiev’s control. As many as 2,003 people were polled.

Zelensky’s approval rating has plummeted to a record low level since he assumed the presidency. The results of the opinion poll made public on December 19, 2019, showed that 67% of Ukrainian nationals trusted him, while 25% had no trust in the president. This means that the approval rating has dropped by more than 17% in just a month-and-a-half.