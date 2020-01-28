Kowtowing to his Western handlers: MP bashes Zelensky’s claim of USSR ‘starting WWII’

"Zelensky’s comments about the role of the Soviet Union in the outbreak of WWII suggests that Ukraine remains a territory governed by outside forces. In order to carry water for Kiev’s Western handlers, the Ukrainian leader has sided with an historical falsehood, instead of the truth," said Slutsky.

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s accusations about the alleged role of Russia starting WWII signal his intentions to pander to his Western sponsors, in addition it shows that the Ukrainian state is not independent, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is shameful and blasphemous towards the memory of those who gave their lives fighting against Nazism," the senior legislator stressed.

"These statements also insult the veterans and victors of this utterly horrible and bloodiest war, where Russians and Ukrainians stood shoulder to shoulder," he emphasized. He also pointed out that "attempts to blot out the feat of Soviet soldiers from history are unacceptable" in the run-up to the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of this great victory. "We, the heirs of the victors will unwaveringly resist this at all levels and on all international platforms," the parliamentarian vowed.

During his trip to Poland, the Ukrainian president accused the Soviet Union of starting WWII along with Nazi Germany. Zelensky alleged that Poland and the Poles were the first to feel "the collusion of totalitarian regimes" that triggered the war.