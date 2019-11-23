Putin: United Russia party’s ruling status means to serve people

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The status of the United Russia party means to serve the people for the sake of the country’s future rather than to rule, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the party’s 19th congress on Saturday.

"The status of the ruling party, the party of power means to hear and serve the people rather than to rule. The essence of this service relates to the future of our citizens, our children who have already been borne and will be borne in Russian families," the Russian leader said.

A leader is the one who sets an example, Putin said. "Our goal is to ensure a breakthrough in Russia’s development. This historic challenge concerns all: you, the political system and the entire society," Putin pointed out, addressing the congress delegates.

The party should at least change itself, be maximally open and accessible, including for the youth, to set and keep this high pace, the Russian leader said.

"The party should prove by deeds that it is an effective social elevator for those people who want to serve their Motherland. The United Russia should be a party of leaders who unite not by their posts or status," Putin added.